Purdy (toe) will be a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Earlier Tuesday, 49ers general manager John Lynch classified Purdy as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams after the quarterback experienced renewed soreness in his previously sprained toe, which kept him out of action for two games before he started in this past Sunday's 26-21 loss to Jacksonville. With Purdy having now gone down as a non-participant on the 49ers' first two Week 5 practice reports, the signal-caller could struggle to gain clearance ahead of Thursday's contest. Backup Mac Jones would be in line to make his third start of the season Week 5 if Purdy isn't able to make enough progress in his recovery from the toe injury to suit up Thursday.