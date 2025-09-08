The 49ers are expected to give Purdy (toe/shoulder) the entire week ahead of this coming Sunday's game at New Orleans to see if he'll be healthy enough to play, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday that Purdy suffered a pair of injuries during Sunday's victory in Seattle. The toe issue is worse than the shoulder concern, per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com, which is to his non-throwing arm. Purdy was able to play all 76 offensive snaps and completed 26 of 35 passes for 277 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and turned five carries into 17 yards. If Purdy needs to miss any time, Mac Jones is waiting in the wings for spot starts.