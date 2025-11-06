Purdy (toe) remained limited at Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

GM John Lynch told KNBR San Francisco on Thursday morning that Purdy is handling more and more work on a weekly basis as he seeks his first game action since Week 4 due to a turf toe injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan then relayed on KNBR on Thursday afternoon that Purdy is drawing closer to a return, and the 49ers ultimately will make a decision on that front Friday. It's unclear if Purdy will start Sunday against the Rams if he's cleared, but Shanahan consistently has been naming the starter between Purdy and Mac Jones when the team's final injury report needs to be posted, so that at least should become known sooner than later.