Purdy completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 242 yards and four touchdowns (no turnovers) in Sunday's 45-29 rout over the Cardinals.

Purdy was forced to leave the game in the second quarter with a shoudler stinger to his non-throwing arm, but he was cleared to return after missing just a handful of snaps, as reported by David Lombardi of The Athletic. The overcheiving sophomore confirmed his good health by throwing two of his four touchdowns in the second half of the win over the Cardinals. This was the third time this season that Purdy has thrown four touchdowns to no turnovers, with Sunday's coming at a clutch time for fantasy managers currently in the playoffs. Purdy will look to strengthen his mounting MVP bid in a home matchup against the Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 16.