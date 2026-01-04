Purdy completed 19 of 27 passes for 127 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Purdy and the 49ers' offense had been on an impressive run, having thrown for at least 295 yards and three touchdowns in three straight games. In Saturday's loss, he had limited opportunity due to Seattle dictating the flow of the game, with the 49ers running only 42 offensive plays as a result. However, Purdy was also stymied by the Seahawks' defense, averaging only 4.7 yards per attempt with just one completion of at least 20 yards. He ended the game with a bloodied thumb and remained down for a few minutes after being hit, but there is no indication for now that his status is in jeopardy as the 49ers begin their playoff run.