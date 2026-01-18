Purdy completed 15 of 27 passes for 140 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's 41-6 divisional-round loss to the Seahawks. He added five rushes for 37 yards but lost a fumble.

Purdy put forth a valiant effort, though the combination of Seattle's pass rush and coverage, as well as a depletion of the 49ers' skill corps, ultimately stymied the entire offense. He was held to his second-lowest yardage total of the campaign, though he still managed three completions of at least 15 yards while also showing some uncharacteristic aggression as a rusher. Though it was a sour ending, Purdy had a very solid season, accounting for 23 total touchdowns and throwing for 240.8 yards per game across nine regular-season contests.