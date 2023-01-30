Purdy (elbow) suffered an injury to his throwing arm early in Sunday's 31-7 playoff loss to the Eagles, resulting in four completed passes for 23 yards (one fumble lost).

Purdy technically finished the contest, but only for show after backup Josh Johnson (concussion) was knocked out of the game in the second half. The 23-year-old attempted just one short pass attempt in the second half, as it was apparent that he couldn't throw the ball with his damaged elbow. Purdy will undergo tests on his elbow Monday to determine the severity of the injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. The third-string rookie surpassed any expectations anyone had for him this season, finishing with a 7-1 as a starter with 16 passing touchdowns to three interceptions. Purdy should be the leading candidate to start for the 49ers in 2023, assuming his upcoming MRI doesn't reveal structural damage to his elbow.