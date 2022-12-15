Purdy (oblique/ribs) is listed as active Thursday at Seattle, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Near the end of his first career start this past Sunday against the Buccaneers, Purdy was removed in garbage time of a 35-7 win. He subsequently underwent an MRI on his oblique Monday, which set the stage for a waiting game as it pertained to his availability for Week 15. Purdy managed limited listings Monday and Tuesday and remained that way at Wednesday's practice, ultimately going down as questionable for Thursday's game. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier Thursday that Purdy was in line to start that contest, though, which has come to pass. Purdy will be without the services of wide receiver Deebo Samuel for roughly the next three weeks, but the seventh-round rookie has enough talent around him to perform in line with his output from the last two outings (70.7 percent passing, 395 yards, four touchdowns and one interception).