Purdy (elbow) will have his planned surgery date delayed from Feb. 22 until early March due to continued swelling, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy made an appearance on KNBR San Francisco earlier in the month and detailed his plan to meet with with Dr. Keith Meister on the day before his surgery to get clearance for "a hybrid surgery" that would include a reconstruction. The most optimistic timetable for his recovery is to resume throwing after three months, so the delayed timeline would would see that date pushed back to early June. Trey Lance (ankle) is expected to be healthy in time for the offseason program, so Purdy will be playing even a little more catch up now once his health is back up to par.