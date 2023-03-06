Purdy (elbow) is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Purdy's initially scheduled elbow procedure had to be postponed due to swelling two weeks ago, but his torn UCL is now set to be addressed Friday. After completing his surgery, Purdy will be able to begin the preliminary steps of what projects to be a lengthy recovery. There's an amount of uncertainty surrounding the 49ers' quarterback room, as Trey Lance (ankle) is recovering from a fractured fibula and ligament disruption in his right ankle suffered Week 2. Lance, however, is expected to be 100 percent for OTAs, meaning Purdy could have to play catch-up.