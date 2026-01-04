San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan relayed that Purdy suffered a "stinger" after taking a hard hit to his left shoulder on the 49ers' final offensive play of Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Seahawks, Noah Furtado and Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle report. "It's just I got hit, and the left shoulder sort of lit up," Purdy said after the contest. "I feel good right now. We'll see how I feel [Sunday]."

After accounting for 13 touchdowns over the 49ers' first three games following their Week 14 bye, Purdy had a down performance Saturday, completing 19 of 27 passes for 127 yards -- his third-lowest total of 45 career starts -- and one interception while adding 21 yards on two carries as San Francisco fell short in its bid for the NFC's No. 1 seed. His night ended on a rough note after he took a hard blindside hit on his final dropback, resulting in him lying on the turf for a few moments before he retreated to the sideline. Fortunately for Purdy, he appears to have avoided anything significant, with Shanahan noting that the quarterback could have re-entered the game if the 49ers had gotten the ball back. Purdy could still have his practice reps managed to some extent during the upcoming week, but the stinger isn't expected to affect his availability for the 49ers' wild-card matchup versus a to-be-determined opponent.