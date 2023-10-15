Purdy completed 12 of 27 passes for 125 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 19-17 loss to Cleveland. He added three rushing attempts for seven yards.

After opening the game with four consecutive hand-offs, Purdy found Christian McCaffrey for a 13-yard touchdown on his first pass to cap the opening drive. Purdy failed to build on that early success, though. His 72 first-half passing yards marked Purdy's lowest total of the season, and Purdy was even worse after halftime, mustering just 53 passing yards in addition to throwing his first interception of the season. That modest yardage total included 42 yards on the final drive to get into field-goal range, but Jake Moody's 41-yard attempt missed wide right to hand Purdy his first regular-season loss. Purdy's poor play against Cleveland's stout defense can be chalked up in part to attrition among San Francisco's playmakers, as both McCaffrey (oblique) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) exited the game. With the 49ers banged up and no longer undefeated, Purdy's stock is trending down heading into a Week 7 MNF road game in Minnesota.