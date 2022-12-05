Purdy completed 25 of 37 pass attempts for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) in Sunday's 33-17 win over Miami.

Garoppolo broke his foot on the 49ers' opening drive, forcing Purdy into action for the remainder of the contest. 2022's "Mr. Irrelevant" stepped in and performed above expectations to lead his team to a hard-fought victory. Purdy was errant on a few open throws -- including his lone interception -- but was otherwise effective in getting the ball in his playmakers' hands. Garoppolo (foot) has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season, which means Purdy will be making the first start of his NFL career against the Buccaneers on Sunday.