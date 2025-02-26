Speaking at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, 49ers GM John Lynch said the team and Purdy have already had conversations about a contract extension, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy's rookie deal runs through the 2025 season, but he's eligible for an extension and is looking at a significant raise. After making just $985,000 in 2024, Purdy's extension will surely be north of $50 million per year. Purdy's play fell off a bit last season, as his touchdown rate dropped from an NFL-best 7.0 percent in 2023 to just 4.4 percent in 2024. His yards per attempt dipped more than a full yard from 9.6 to 8.5, and Purdy's 96.1 passer rating was his lowest since entering the league. Purdy undoubtedly missed Brandon Aiyuk's (knee) field-stretching and playmaking abilities, and Deebo Samuel didn't meet expectations.