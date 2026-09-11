Purdy completed 25 of 34 passes for 205 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while adding five rushes for 29 yards during the 49ers' 27-7 Week 1 win over the Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

After an offseason in which the Rams' fearsome pass rush garnered plenty of headlines, Purdy navigated the season-opening matchup against his talented NFC West rival in nearly flawless fashion. The fifth-year signal-caller got off to a fast start with new No. 1 receiver Mike Evans, connecting with him on three occasions for 22 yards during a 15-play opening drive that culminated in a field goal. Purdy went on to hit Evans for a contested two-yard scoring strike early in the third quarter, and he sandwiched impressive touchdown tosses to Demarcus Robinson and Deebo Samuel of 39 and 15 yards, respectively, around that play. Purdy's early second-quarter interception on a pass intended for George Kittle did lead to the Rams' only touchdown, but as the final numbers indicate, the veteran quarterback did more than enough to atone. Purdy should have a strong chance of carrying over the season-opening momentum into Week 2, as a home date with what's expected to be a vulnerable Dolphins defense awaits on Sunday, Sept. 20.