Purdy completed 17 of 25 passes for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 38-17 win over the Raiders. He added seven rushing attempts for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Purdy gave the 49ers a 14-0 lead with a one-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, then added a 12-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey in the second quarter and a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Watkins in the third. Unfazed by the numerous injuries to San Francisco's wide receivers, Purdy has a 17:5 TD:INT through the air to go with a pair of rushing scores heading into a Week 10 road matchup against the Cowboys. Having led the 49ers to a 7-1 record, the fourth-place finisher in the 2023 MVP race is making a strong case for the award again at the halfway point of the 2026 campaign.