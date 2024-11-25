Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy (shoulder) did some light throwing Monday and didn't have any issues, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy will rest Tuesday and see how the shoulder feels over the course of the week. He was unable to play Sunday against the Packers, and Brandon Allen struggled mightily in his absence, completing 17 of 29 passes for 199 yards (6.9 yards per attempt) and one touchdown with one interception. The offense mustered just 10 points. San Francisco has a road date with the Bills on Sunday night.