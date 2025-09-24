Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy (left shoulder/toe) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The same can be said for fellow QB Mac Jones (knee), and the duo along with practice-squad member Adrian Martinez all will handle some first-team reps. Purdy has missed the past two games due to a turf toe variant and an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, and how he fares on the field this week likely will determine who will be under center for the 49ers on Sunday against the Jaguars.