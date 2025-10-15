Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy (toe) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Purdy has been battling a turf toe injury for most of the season, sitting out Weeks 2-3 and 5-6 as a result. He was able to log conditioning work on the side last Thursday, and Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com on Monday that Purdy would be evaluated Wednesday to see if taking part in practice was possible. Now that Purdy has resumed on-field work, Shanahan said Purdy is more limited than backup QB Mac Jones (knee/oblique), per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. It's unclear if that means Jones is a better bet than Purdy to start Sunday's game against the Falcons, but the latter at least is putting himself in a position to return to action.