49ers' Brock Purdy: To be limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy (toe) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Purdy has missed seven of the last eight games due to a nagging turf toe injury, and while he has yet to progress to a full practice, Shanahan told Barrows that the 49ers plan for Purdy to take on more first-team reps this week. It's unclear if that means Purdy has a chance to return to action for the first time since Week 4 on Sunday against the Rams, but if that doesn't come to pass, Mac Jones again would be lined up to lead San Francisco's offense Week 10.