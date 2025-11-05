Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy (toe) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Purdy has missed seven of the last eight games due to a nagging turf toe injury, and while he has yet to progress to a full practice, Shanahan told Barrows that the 49ers plan for Purdy to take on more first-team reps this week. It's unclear if that means Purdy has a chance to return to action for the first time since Week 4 on Sunday against the Rams, but if that doesn't come to pass, Mac Jones again would be lined up to lead San Francisco's offense Week 10.