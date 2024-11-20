Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy (shoulder) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Shanahan revealed Monday that Purdy emerged from the 49ers' Week 11 loss to the Seahawks with soreness in his right shoulder and was considered day-to-day. On Wednesday, Shanahan told David Lombardi of SFStandard.com that he isn't too concerned about the quarterback's availability for Sunday's visit to the Packers. Ultimately, Purdy's activity level Thursday and Friday may determine whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation for that contest.