Purdy is scheduled to play a series or two during Saturday's preseason matchup against the Raiders, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Purdy's exact playing time will be dependent on how long the 49ers' first few offensive series last, meaning he could be limited to one drive if it's a long one. Offensive playmakers George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall and DeMarcus Robinson are dressed and appear in line to play Saturday, per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News, though wideouts Jauan Jennings (calf), Jacob Cowing (hamstring) and Jordan Watkins (ankle) all appear likely to remain sidelined. Brandon Aiyuk (ACL), meanwhile, remains on the active/PUP list and may not be ready for regular-season action until around Week 6.