Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Purdy (left shoulder/toe) will resume practicing Wednesday, at which point the 49ers will evaluate him to see if he'll be ready to return Sunday against the Jaguars, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy was able to practice last week in a limited fashion after sitting out Week 2 due to a turf toe variant and also an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, but he was listed as questionable for this past Sunday's game versus the Cardinals and eventually ruled out. Mac Jones got another spot start under center and completed 27 of 41 passes for 284 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but he also aggravated a PCL sprain in his left knee and is considered day-to-day, as Shanahan told Wagoner. San Francisco thus has its top two quarterbacks in limbo ahead of Week 4 action, so how Purdy fares as the week goes on likely will be the determining factor for who Shanahan calls upon Sunday.