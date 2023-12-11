Purdy completed 19 of 27 pass attempts for 368 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while rushing twice for seven yards in Sunday's 28-16 win over Seattle.

Purdy set a new high-water mark in passing yards with another masterful performance Sunday. The stellar sophomore overcame an early interception that, judging from head coach Kyle Shanahan's reaction on the sidelines, was caused by a rare incorrect route run by wideout Brandon Aiyuk. Purdy completed 19 out of 27 pass attempts in consecutive weeks, resulting in seven straight starts with a 70 percent completion rate or higher. The stars have aligned in San Francisco in terms of an elite playcaller having a room of playmakers receiving passes from the highest-rated quarterback in the NFL. This has resulted in weekly point explosions for the 49ers' key contributors, which Purdy is absolutely one of. The good news continues for the signal-caller's fantasy managers, as the lowly Cardinals are on deck next Sunday.