Purdy completed 21 of 26 pass attempts for 255 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 35-10 win over the Vikings.

Purdy remained effective despite facing the vaunted Vikings defense, which had allowed just six touchdown passes through nine games. He threw touchdown passes on three of San Francisco's first four drives, connecting with George Kittle for scores of 17 and eight yards before finding Mike Evans for a four-yard touchdown in Evans' first action since Week 6 due to an Achilles injury. Purdy will take a stellar 23:5 TD:INT into another tough matchup on paper in Week 12 against the Seahawks, who held him to a season-low 189 passing yards in Week 5.