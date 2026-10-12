Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 189 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 32-29 win over the Seahawks. He also rushed five times for six yards and threw a successful two-point conversion.

Seattle's talented defense made life tougher for Purdy than it had been up to this point, as he committed his first turnover since Week 1 and took his first three sacks of the season. Purdy nonetheless did enough to keep the 49ers undefeated. He threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans in the first quarter and a seven-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks in the fourth, the latter of which Purdy followed up with a two-point conversion to Evans. The Seahawks responded with a field goal to tie the game at 29-29, but Purdy led the 49ers into position for Eddy Pineiro's go-ahead 44-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining. San Francisco's defense delivered the game-winning stop as Purdy and the 49ers improved to 5-0 heading into a Week 6 MNF home game against the Commanders.