Purdy completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 284 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Raiders.

Purdy was faced with adversity for the first time in his young NFL career, having to bring his team back from a fourth-quarter deficit against a team fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive. The impressive rookie was up to the task, producing his fifth win with at least two touchdowns in as many tries. The Iowa State product did throw an ugly interception on a mistimed deep ball in the second half, but the overall results were positive yet again. Purdy will look to keep building confidence in a plus matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday as the 49ers inch closer to the start of the playoffs.