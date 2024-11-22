GM John Lynch said Friday morning that the 49ers feel good about Purdy's right shoulder after seeing results from an MRI, but Lynch acknowledged the quarterback's status is "tenuous" for Sunday at Green Bay, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

In other words, the 49ers are confident Purdy doesn't have a long-term injury but aren't sure he'll be able to play this week. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that was "hopeful" the QB would play, following Purdy's progression from a missed practice Wednesday to limited participation Thursday. He didn't throw many passes Thursday before going inside to do rehab work, with Lynch telling reporters afterward that Purdy's light workload was planned all along (rather than being a response to pain/discomfort). QB Brandon Allen is expected to start Sunday's game at Green Bay if Purdy doesn't play.