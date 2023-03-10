Purdy underwent surgery on his right elbow Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Per the report, the procedure entailed ulnar collateral ligament repair in the QB's throwing elbow with an internal brace, with the expectation being that Purdy can resume throwing in about three months. Beyond that, it remains to be seen when the 23-year-old signal-caller can resume practicing fully and his status for the start of the coming NFL season has yet to be determined. In Purdy's looming absence, 2021 first-rounder Trey Lance -- who is bouncing back from ankle injury that derailed his 2022 campaign -- is in line to work with the 49ers' first-team offense once on-field activities resume.