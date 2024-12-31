San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Purdy was diagnosed with a contusion and nerve inflammation in his right elbow and is unlikely to be available for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Purdy sustained the injury with less than two minutes remaining in Monday's 40-34 loss to the Lions, resulting in Joshua Dobbs finishing out the game as the 49ers' quarterback. Given that the 6-10 49ers are eliminated from playoff contention, Purdy likely won't be rushed back to the field on a short week, especially after he previously had the same elbow surgically repaired after suffering a UCL tear in January 2023. Expect the 49ers to formally rule Purdy out for Sunday's game by the end of the practice week if they don't move him to injured reserve, but fortunately, Shanahan said that the signal-caller's injury isn't viewed as a long-term concern. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Shanahan said a decision would be made later Tuesday whether Dobbs or Brandon Allen -- who was inactive Monday as the emergency third quarterback -- draws the Week 18 start in place of Purdy.