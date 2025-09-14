Purdy (toe/shoulder), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game in New Orleans, is considered unlikely to be available for the 49ers' Week 3 game versus the Cardinals, though his condition his improved over the past week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "We'll see for next week," one source told Schefter, regarding Purdy's status. "Next week will be tight, but he progressed a lot this week."

Purdy sustained what has been labeled as a turf toe variant in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Seahawks, and he was also listed with a left shoulder injury on the 49ers' Week 2 report. The toe injury appears to be the more significant issue and is expected to sideline Purdy for anywhere between 2-to-5 weeks, but the 49ers haven't closed the door on the quarterback returning by the short end of that timetable. Considering that Purdy didn't practice in any fashion Week 2, he would likely need to advance to at least limited participation at some point next week to have a realistic shot at suiting up against the Cardinals. Mac Jones will direct the San Francisco offense in Purdy's stead this Sunday and tentatively looks to be the favorite to start under center for the 49ers in Week 3.