Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy (shoulder) will be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy emerged from Week 11 with a sore right shoulder, and he eventually was ruled out for this past Sunday's loss to Green Bay, seemingly out of an abundance of caution. Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com that Purdy resumed throwing Monday, and the quarterback now seems to be on a path to returning to action Sunday at Buffalo. How Purdy is listed on practice reports Thursday and Friday likely will be key for his odds to play this weekend.