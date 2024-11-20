Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy (shoulder) will be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Shanahan revealed Monday that Purdy emerged from the 49ers' Week 11 loss to the Seahawks with soreness in his right shoulder and was considered day-to-day. On Wednesday, Shanahan told David Lombardi of SFStandard.com that he isn't too concerned about the quarterback's availability for Sunday's game at Green Bay. Ultimately, Purdy's activity level in practices Thursday and Friday may determine whether or not he heads into the weekend with an injury designation.