Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Purdy (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Purdy wasn't able to practice during Week 12 prep due to an ankle injury, which will sideline him for the first time this season. In place of Purdy, Mac Jones will earn the spot start Sunday, while the former's next chance to suit up is Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Giants. Shanahan added that surgery isn't on the table for Purdy and he's optimistic the QB will be OK to return in Week 13, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com.