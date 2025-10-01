default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Purdy (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

In his first game action since Week 1 this past Sunday against the Jaguars, Purdy completed 22 of 38 passes for 309 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, had two carries for 13 yards and lost a fumble. On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Purdy was dealing with toe soreness, which likely is related to the turf toe variant that sidelined him Weeks 2 and 3. With the 49ers afforded a short week to prepare for Thursday's contest, Purdy didn't have enough time to get healthy, and the 49ers now will turn to Mac Jones under center yet again Week 5.

More News