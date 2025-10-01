Purdy (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

In his first game action since Week 1 this past Sunday against the Jaguars, Purdy completed 22 of 38 passes for 309 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, had two carries for 13 yards and lost a fumble. On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Purdy was dealing with toe soreness, which likely is related to the turf toe variant that sidelined him Weeks 2 and 3. With the 49ers afforded a short week to prepare for Thursday's contest, Purdy didn't have enough time to get healthy, and the 49ers now will turn to Mac Jones under center yet again Week 5.