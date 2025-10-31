Purdy (toe) won't start Sunday's game against the Giants but is listed as questionable to be available in a backup capacity, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Long story short, Mac Jones will make another start, with Purdy then aiming for a Week 10 return to the lineup. Purdy's status this Sunday won't impact fantasy decisions, but it'll at least be a good sign for Week 10 if he's considered healthy enough for the backup role at New York.