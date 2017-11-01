49ers' Bryce Harris: Signs with San Francisco
Harris signed a contract with the 49ers on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harris has spent time with a couple teams this year, most recently with the Lions. He'll provide San Francisco with depth at tackle.
