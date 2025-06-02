Huff was traded from the Eagles to the 49ers on Monday in exchange for a mid-round pick in 2026, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This deal has been in the works for several days, but it could not be finalized until the new league year, which began June 1. Huff has primarily seen the field as a rotational pass rusher with both the Jets and Eagles, and he should fill a similar role with the 49ers while pairing with Dee Winters and Nick Martin. A return to his career-best mark of 10.5 sacks looks unlikely, but he should have more expanded opportunity than in 2024 as a member of the Eagles.