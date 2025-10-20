Huff is expected to miss a couple weeks due to a hamstring injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Huff presumably picked up the injury during Sunday night's win over the Falcons, though the team didn't announce an injury during the contest. With Nick Bosa (knee) done for the season, Huff has been San Francisco's most active edge rusher in recent weeks, as he's produced 19 tackles (11 solo), including a team-high 4.0 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles. The Niners will really be dipping into their depth at the position while Huff is sidelined.