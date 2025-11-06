Huff (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Huff has missed the 49ers' last two games due to a hamstring strain, but his return to practice Wednesday is a sign that the veteran pass rusher is progressing in his recovery. He could return against the Colts on Sunday, and his availability is key given that Mykel Williams suffered a season-ending torn ACL during the 49ers' Week 9 win over the Giants, further depleting San Francisco's defensive end depth that also has Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), Nick Bosa (knee - ACL) and Tarron Jackson (undisclosed) all on injured reserve.