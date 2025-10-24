Huff (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Huff was expected to miss time due to a hamstring strain that he picked up during the 49ers' Week 7 win over the Falcons, so his absence for Week 8 comes as no surprise. The 49ers will be without Huff and Yetur Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring) for Sunday's road game, which means Sam Okuayinonu, Mykel Williams and Robert Beal are in line to see more snaps at defensive end. Huff will look to return to practice ahead of the 49ers' Week 9 contest against the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 2.