Huff appeared in 15 games for the 49ers in 2025 and finished the regular season with 30 tackles (14 solo), 4.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Huff was dealt to San Francisco after struggling to fit in with Philadelphia after signing a three-year contract with the Eagles in 2024. The pass-rush specialist couldn't sniff his previous career high of 10.0 sacks, but the 4.0 he recorded with the 49ers checked in as his second-highest mark through six years in the league. Huff remains under contract for the 2026 campaign, but he doesn't provide enough upside as an IDP option in fantasy when he only sees the field on passing downs.