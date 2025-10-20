San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Huff is expected to miss a couple weeks due to a hamstring strain, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Huff presumably sustained the injury in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Falcons, though the team didn't provide any indication during the contest that he had been hurt. With Nick Bosa (knee) done for the season, Huff has been San Francisco's most active edge rusher in recent weeks, as he's produced 19 tackles (11 solo) to go with a team-high four sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. The injury to Huff could influence the 49ers' plans to add pass-rushing help to the roster ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline.