Beathard (wrist/thumb) is active for Thursday's game against the Raiders. However, he'll serve as the backup quarterback to fill-in starter Nick Mullens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In the wake of a Week 8 loss at Arizona, Beathard suffered from a lacking grip due to wrist and thumb injuries to his right hand. The development opened the door for 2017 undrafted free agent Nick Mullens to take his first NFL snap. That said, the 49ers released journeyman QB Tom Savage on Thursday, which leaves Beathard as the only other signal-caller on the gameday roster.