49ers' C.J. Beathard: Active, but backing up Mullens
Beathard (wrist/thumb) is active for Thursday's game against the Raiders. However, he'll serve as the backup quarterback to fill-in starter Nick Mullens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In the wake of a Week 8 loss at Arizona, Beathard suffered from a lacking grip due to wrist and thumb injuries to his right hand. The development opened the door for 2017 undrafted free agent Nick Mullens to take his first NFL snap. That said, the 49ers released journeyman QB Tom Savage on Thursday, which leaves Beathard as the only other signal-caller on the gameday roster.
More News
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Will be backup QB on Thursday•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Viewed as '50-50' for Thursday•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Appears truly questionable for Thursday•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Status still murky for Week 9•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Status for Week 9 in question•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Tending to wrist injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...