Head coach Kyle Shanahan expects Beathard to start Sunday's game against the Giants, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 49ers acquired Jimmy Garappolo from the Patriots last week, setting in motion a changing of the guard at quarterback. Shanahan appears to be playing it safe until Garappolo has a better understanding of the offense, but he also would like to see the new signal caller take the field "hopefully sooner than later." Until Shanahan decides to pull the plug on Beathard, the rookie will prepare for the Giants, who have given up the fourth-most passing yards per game (265.3) this season.