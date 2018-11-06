Nick Mullens confirmed that he would continue to serve as the 49ers' starting quarterback Week 10 against the Giants, relegating Beathard to the No. 2 role, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Though Beathard looks to be in decent health after his wrist/thumb injury limited him to backup duties in the Week 9 win over the Raiders, it would have been a major surprise if he reclaimed the top gig after Mullens dazzled in his NFL debut. Mullens torched the Raiders for 262 passing yards and three touchdowns while completing 16 of 22 attempts in the 34-3 win. Perhaps most notable was the fact that Mullens didn't commit a turnover, an area where Beathard (seven interceptions, three lost fumbled) has faltered through his five starts this season. It's possible that Beathard will earn another opportunity to start later in the campaign if Mullens falters in his subsequent opportunities, but for the time being, the second-year signal-caller's future in San Francisco beyond 2018 suddenly looks murky.