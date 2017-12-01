49ers' C.J. Beathard: Cleared for backup job
Beathard (knee/hip) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Bears.
As expected, Beathard is healthy enough to serve as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup. Barring an injury or a completely disastrous performance by Garoppolo, the rookie likely will play out the rest of the season in a backup role.
