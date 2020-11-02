Beathard will be the backup to Nick Mullens for at least the next six weeks, as Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) will miss at least that long due to a high-ankle sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mullens will get first crack at filling in for Garoppolo, starting with Thursday's game against Green Bay. Beathard will wait in the wings should Mullens struggle, but considering Beathard has usurped Mullens as Garoppolo's backup as recently as earlier this season, the window is wide open for the Iowa product to get another shot under center if things start to go south for San Francisco's offense.