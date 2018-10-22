49ers' C.J. Beathard: Commits three turnovers versus Rams
Beathard completed 15 of 27 pass attempts for 170 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams. He also carried two times for 13 yards and lost a fumble.
Beathard completed just over half the passes he attempted while recording a season low in yardage. His turnovers prevented his team from ever climbing back in the game, including one just before halftime and another in the third quarter that set up a Rams touchdown. Beathard has been a turnover machine since assuming the starting job, throwing seven interceptions to go along with three fumbles in four games. He'll look to improve that aspect of his game next Sunday against the Cardinals.
