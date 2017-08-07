49ers' C.J. Beathard: Competing for backup role
Beathard has been receiving even reps with Matt Barkley as the two quarterbacks compete for the backup role behind Brian Hoyer to begin the season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Beathard appeared destined for a third-string quarterback role or even placement on the practice squad in his rookie season, but his progression through camp has placed the 22-year-old squarely in a position battle with Barkley for the 49ers' backup quarterback role. The 49ers reached for Beathard in the third round of this year's draft, so he was always expected to receive a shot to start at some point, but that time may come sooner than expected if he is able to secure the backup role behind the oft-injured Brian Hoyer.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now deep sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...
-
How does Cutler impact Miami's wideouts?
In the wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury, Miami's addition of Jay Cutler should help DeVante...
-
Cutler doesn't change Dolphins' offense
Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the year, but the Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler, which is...
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...