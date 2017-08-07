Beathard has been receiving even reps with Matt Barkley as the two quarterbacks compete for the backup role behind Brian Hoyer to begin the season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Beathard appeared destined for a third-string quarterback role or even placement on the practice squad in his rookie season, but his progression through camp has placed the 22-year-old squarely in a position battle with Barkley for the 49ers' backup quarterback role. The 49ers reached for Beathard in the third round of this year's draft, so he was always expected to receive a shot to start at some point, but that time may come sooner than expected if he is able to secure the backup role behind the oft-injured Brian Hoyer.